  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city police say a Canton liquor store employee was “justified” in the fatal shooting of an armed robbery suspect back in January.

According to police, the fatal shooting on Jan. 12 at the House of Spirits in the 2300 block of Fleet Street was ruled in self-defense. This comes after a review from the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Canton Robbery Suspect Shot By Liquor Store Employee Dies

Police responded to the store around 7:29 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

An employee told officers that an unidentified male suspect entered House of Spirits armed with a gun and announced a robbery.

The store employee, who was also armed, shot the suspect.

The suspect fled to the 500 block of Collington Avenue where he collapsed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s