BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city police say a Canton liquor store employee was “justified” in the fatal shooting of an armed robbery suspect back in January.
According to police, the fatal shooting on Jan. 12 at the House of Spirits in the 2300 block of Fleet Street was ruled in self-defense. This comes after a review from the State’s Attorney’s Office.
Police responded to the store around 7:29 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
An employee told officers that an unidentified male suspect entered House of Spirits armed with a gun and announced a robbery.
The store employee, who was also armed, shot the suspect.
The suspect fled to the 500 block of Collington Avenue where he collapsed.