Filed Under:assault, Bethesda, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Rockville, Safeway

ROCKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A Rockville Safeway employee is under arrest after he allegedly lured a 14-year-old girl into the grocery store’s basement stockroom where police say he coerced her to have sex.

23-year-old Kevin Taffo-Sanchez faces two counts of third-degree assault.

Authorities said the alleged assault took place in November 2017 at the Safeway in downtown Bethesda, but the victim didn’t report it to police until February.

Taffo-Sanchez reportedly admitted to having sex with the 14-year-old on at least six occasions, twice in the Safeway’s basement stockroom.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s