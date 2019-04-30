Comments
ROCKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A Rockville Safeway employee is under arrest after he allegedly lured a 14-year-old girl into the grocery store’s basement stockroom where police say he coerced her to have sex.
23-year-old Kevin Taffo-Sanchez faces two counts of third-degree assault.
Authorities said the alleged assault took place in November 2017 at the Safeway in downtown Bethesda, but the victim didn’t report it to police until February.
Taffo-Sanchez reportedly admitted to having sex with the 14-year-old on at least six occasions, twice in the Safeway’s basement stockroom.
If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.