By Marty Bass
Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today’s forecast high is 83°.  It is going to be either warm, very warm, or hot, depending on how you choose to use the language we speak. Look, if our daytime high is 13° above normal today what word would you use?

Let’s try this. Its Winter, and we are 13° below the normal of 31° let’s say. That would give us a high that winter day of 18°. Would it be chilly, cold, or very cold?

Don’t laugh, some folks with a lot of time on their hands will challenge our use of those descriptors via E Mail, direct Twitter message, or in person. But the point is made. (Hey quick shoutout to the retired English teacher who regularly writes actual post cards to tell me I have been the bane of her existence for 41 years. (Here let me throw some more fuel on that fire), ain’t showin me no love today HON—LOL!!!!

I think “warm” is 5° above normal. I think “very warm”  is 10° above normal, and I think “hot” is above that. So enjoy this hot afternoon, and stay on point as we could see a thunderstorm or two move out of the mountains in the late afternoon.

Real post cards folks with the nicest cursive handwriting you’ve ever seen.

MB!

