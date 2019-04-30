BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today’s forecast high is 83°. It is going to be either warm, very warm, or hot, depending on how you choose to use the language we speak. Look, if our daytime high is 13° above normal today what word would you use?
Let’s try this. Its Winter, and we are 13° below the normal of 31° let’s say. That would give us a high that winter day of 18°. Would it be chilly, cold, or very cold?
Don’t laugh, some folks with a lot of time on their hands will challenge our use of those descriptors via E Mail, direct Twitter message, or in person. But the point is made. (Hey quick shoutout to the retired English teacher who regularly writes actual post cards to tell me I have been the bane of her existence for 41 years. (Here let me throw some more fuel on that fire), ain’t showin me no love today HON—LOL!!!!
I think “warm” is 5° above normal. I think “very warm” is 10° above normal, and I think “hot” is above that. So enjoy this hot afternoon, and stay on point as we could see a thunderstorm or two move out of the mountains in the late afternoon.
Real post cards folks with the nicest cursive handwriting you’ve ever seen.
MB!