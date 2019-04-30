TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Whole Foods is coming to Towson.
According to developers, Whole Foods will anchor the retail side of Towson Row.
Towson Row is the $350 million mixed-use development that will feature stores and outside dining.
The Whole Foods will be located at York Road and Towsontown Boulevard. Construction is expected to begin in winter 2019 and will take about 18 months to compete.
“We’re excited to move forward with a landmark retailer like Whole Foods to create a first-class mixed-use destination at Towson Row,” said Brian Gibbons, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Greenberg Gibbons. “We know from experience that Whole Foods attracts premier retailers and restaurants, and a strong anchor is essential to creating a welcoming and active urban project that invites the community to come together.”
Towson Row is currently under construction. The 1.2 million-square-foot development will feature over 75,000 square feet of retail/restaurant space, 150,000 square feet of Class A office space, 300 student housing units, 200 luxury high-rise residential units and a 220-room hotel.
“Towson Row will bring a new vibrancy to downtown Towson, and the confirmation of Whole Foods as the anchor tenant will benefit not only surrounding businesses but all of the surrounding communities,” said Will Anderson, Director of the Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development. “We look forward to seeing this project come to life.”
“The addition of Whole Foods is an exciting milestone in the revitalization of Towson and aligns with my 5th District vision to nurture its development,” said Baltimore County Councilman David Marks.