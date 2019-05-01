Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized on Wednesday night.
Police were dispatched to the 4500 block of Bowleys Lane around 7:38 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.
A medic was called to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.