BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The couple convicted in the murder of popular Federal Hill bartender Alex Wroblewski Jr. were sentenced Wednesday.
Wroblewski was killed on Nov. 14, 2017 at a Royal Farms off Key Highway where he stopped for some milk and cookies on his way home from work.
Marquis Winston, 25, was convicted of second-degree murder and 38-year-old Tonya Hayes was convicted in handgun charges.
Winston was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison — 40 years with all but 30 years suspended. He also got 10 years for a handgun used in violent crime.
Hayes received a sentence of four years on a gun charge.