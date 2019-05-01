BREAKINGDawnta Harris Found Guilty In Death Of Ofc. Amy Caprio
BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  The couple convicted in the murder of popular Federal Hill bartender Alex Wroblewski Jr. were sentenced Wednesday.

Wroblewski was killed on Nov. 14, 2017 at a Royal Farms off Key Highway where he stopped for some milk and cookies on his way home from work.

Marquis Winston, 25, was convicted of second-degree murder and 38-year-old Tonya Hayes was convicted in handgun charges.

Winston was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison — 40 years with all but 30 years suspended. He also got 10 years for a handgun used in violent crime.

Hayes received a sentence of four years on a gun charge.

 

 

