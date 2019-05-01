  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office, Baltimore News, Local TV, Phone Scams, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be aware of a current phone scam.

The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office said that a subject is calling numbers identifying himself as Deputy Chad Jones from the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office.

The man is trying to motivate people to send pre-loaded money cards to satisfy alleged warrants for arrests.

The caller ID originated from 443-333-5025.

The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office said that it is important that individuals receiving these calls do not provide the caller with any personal information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s