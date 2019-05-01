Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be aware of a current phone scam.
The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office said that a subject is calling numbers identifying himself as Deputy Chad Jones from the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office.
The man is trying to motivate people to send pre-loaded money cards to satisfy alleged warrants for arrests.
The caller ID originated from 443-333-5025.
The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office said that it is important that individuals receiving these calls do not provide the caller with any personal information.