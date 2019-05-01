ANNADALE, Va. (WJZ) — The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in Annadale responded to an unusual call on Wednesday.
Captain David Weand said that the department received a call of a swarm of bees around a white BMW parked at an office building.
Weand said that the department was going to call local beekeepers to find someone to collect them, but an office manager already had.
In addition to his role as Captain at the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in Annandale, Weand is a hobbyist beekeeper.
Weand said that these bee swarms are usually docile and do not sting. He said they are full of honey and are saving their energy to build a new home.
Weand also said that if you encounter a similar situation, Google your local bee group and they will likely have a phone number or email form to complete to alert them of a swarm.