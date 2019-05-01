  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who died in the West Baltimore cookout shooting has been identified, police said Wednesday morning.

28-year-old Derrell Briscoe was killed Sunday while in the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue after a shooter opened fire into a crowd at a cookout.

Police Searching For Shooting Suspect Who ‘Targeted’ Cookout Crowd In West Baltimore, Killing 1

Briscoe was fatally shot and found a block away behind the Perkins Square Baptist Church.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

 

