BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who died in the West Baltimore cookout shooting has been identified, police said Wednesday morning.
28-year-old Derrell Briscoe was killed Sunday while in the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue after a shooter opened fire into a crowd at a cookout.
Briscoe was fatally shot and found a block away behind the Perkins Square Baptist Church.
Police are still searching for the shooter.