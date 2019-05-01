ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Del. Adrienne Jones is the Democrats’ choice to be the next speaker of the House of Delegates.
This comes after a long day of caucus meetings behind closed doors.
She was nominated over Del. Maggie McIntosh and Del. Dereck Davis.
The House Minority Caucus unanimously supported Del. Dereck Davis for Maryland Speaker of the House, they said in a release Wednesday.
After closed-door caucus meetings, the Republican party will vote for Davis when the House of Delegates convenes for a vote.
“We are mindful of the historic opportunity that this is for Maryland and are excited to cast our votes for who would be Maryland’s first African American Speaker. Delegate Davis is a strong, fair, and effective leader who cares greatly about his constituents, our state, and all of the members of this House of Delegates.” said Delegate Nic Kipke the House Republican Leader. While this was not an easy decision and we have great respect for all of the candidates, we believe the next Speaker must be a leader for all of us and we believe Dereck Davis is the right choice for the State of Maryland.”