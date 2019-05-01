



Federal and state officials are looking for information after seven bald eagles and a great-horned owl died due to poisonings in the Kent and Talbot counties.

The first reported poisoning happened on March 1 near Route 445 and Swan Creek Road in Chestertown. Six bald eagles and a great-horned owl died and several other eagles were significantly injured.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and Maryland Natural Resources Police have been investigating the intentional poisonings of foxes, raccoons and other “nuisance” animals in the area.

Federal agents and NRP police have returned to the area on several occasions after people reported eagle carcasses in the area.

Then on April 3, police were called to a farm in Talbot County near Lewistown Road and Colby Road in Cordova. There they discovered three bald eagles were poisoned after eating from a fox carcass. One of the eagles died. Two others were treated for the poisoning and are in stable condition.

Authorities believe someone is placing “baits laced with carbofuran, one of the most toxic carbamate pesticides, in fields, along woods lines and even directly into fox dens.”

“Carbofuran, sold under the trade name Furadan, is known to be particularly toxic to birds. In its granular form, a single grain will kill a bird. Birds often eat numerous grains of the pesticide, mistaking them for seeds, and then die shortly thereafter,” NPR said in a press release.

USFWS and NRP are asking that anyone with information come forward.

Eagles may not be the primary target of the poisonings, but they are dying because Furudan is so toxic.

In the Kent County incident, they believe the person placed the baits out in the open recklessly.

A total of 13 eagles were poisoned in a similar way in February 2016 in Federalsburg, Maryland.

“There are legal methods and means of dealing with nuisance predators. This appears to be a problem systemic to Maryland and specifically to the northern Delmarva Peninsula. The USFWS and NRP have interviewed numerous persons including landowners, hunters and other persons associated with these areas,” NPR stated.

But no one was able to provide any information.

“It is hard to believe that not one person has information of persons placing a toxic poison that has killed no fewer than twenty eagles in these areas. The only way this stops is if the local communities come forward with information,” resident Agent in Charge Jay Pilgrim

Bald eagles are no longer listed under the Endangered Species Act, but they are still federally protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The USFWS is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to eligible individuals for information that furthers this investigation.

Citizens who know about illegal fishing and hunting activities as well as the illegal killing of wildlife can make an anonymous report, 24/7, to Maryland Wildlife Crime Stoppers by calling or texting, 443-433-4112, email mwc.dnr@maryland.gov, or report violations using the department’s free mobile app. Dispatchers will alert the nearest patrol officer. If the tip leads to the arrest and conviction, the Maryland Wildlife Crime Stoppers board of directors may issue a reward.