BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A Harford County Detention Center inmate died Wednesday afternoon after hanging himself, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was identified as 56-year-old Tommy Pardew of Havre de Grace.

Correctional Deputies found Pardew in his cell unresponsive around 1 p.m. with clothing wrapped around his neck.

Deputies immediately called for Detention Center medical staff and available deputies to respond and assist with lifesaving efforts.

Medical staff initiated CPR and applied AED for assistance with no success.

Members of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded and continued with lifesaving efforts.

Pursuant to policy, the inquiring into Pardew’s death was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Pardew was booked into the Detention Center on April 25, for violation of probation and DUI charges.

