Filed Under:construction worker, Crime, Homicide, Shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation’s capital have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a construction worker who was directing traffic.

The Washington Post reports 29-year-old Terrance Barnes is expected to appear in court Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder while armed in the April death of 57-year-old Barry Holmes.

Holmes’ family says he was directing traffic around a repaving project in the southern part of the city when he was shot. District police Chief Peter Newsham declined to detail the motive behind the Maryland man’s shooting, but said “it seems like it was a completely unnecessary loss of life.”

It’s unclear if Barnes has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

