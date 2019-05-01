BREAKINGDawnta Harris Found Guilty In Death Of Ofc. Amy Caprio
GRASONVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Queen Anne’s County that killed a 43-year-old man early Wednesday morning.

Troopers responded to a call for the crash at around 9:15 a.m. on westbound Route 50 in the area of HIssey Road.

Terry Cox, 43, of White Hall, MD. Cox was driving a dump truck involved in the crash when for unknown reasons, the dump truck, hauling gravel and other debris, traveled off the left side of the road into the median and came to rest on its side.

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time. Police are continuing to investigate.

