BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Book Bank is changing lives by providing kids with resources, and they are asking for the public’s help to continue to give back.

The Maryland Book Bank is a non-profit organization that distributes books to teachers, students, families and organizations for free.

The non-profit recently moved its location from the old Baltimore Sun building to Woodberry as it continues to grow.

“It’s a little unusual because you have to come over the railroad tracks and down Union and then go back over the railroad tracks and drive by some really funny buildings with graffiti all over them, but you’re in the right place,” Mark Feiring of the Maryland Book Bank said.

To keep its shelves full, the Maryland Book Bank needs roughly 30,000 donated books on Saturday at Books For Kids Day.

“We want to fill the shelves here at the book bank so teachers and students and families who come in to get books from us have a lot to choose from,” Feiring said.

Glenmount Elementary School received over 700 books for its library from the Maryland Book Bank.

Erin Houser, a Glenmount Elementary School teacher, has sent over 5,000 books home with her kids.

“We have seen a significant literacy gain just from getting books in kids hands that belongs to them so they feel a sense of ownership,” Houser said.

The Books For Kids Day event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at its new location in Woodberry.