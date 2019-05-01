  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Maryland House of Delegates, Maryland House Speaker

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are choosing a new speaker of the House, and for the first time it won’t be a white man.

A one-day special session is scheduled in Annapolis, Maryland, on Wednesday.

Del. Maggie McIntosh, a white lesbian progressive Democrat from Baltimore, is running against Del. Dereck Davis, a black Democrat from Prince George’s County.

It’s been a close race in an unusually public contest that generally has been settled for decades in private conversations between legislators before the final public vote.

The winner needs a majority of votes in the chamber, which has 98 Democrats and 42 Republicans.

They’ll be choosing a successor to Michael Busch, the longest-serving House speaker in the state’s history. He died the day before the annual legislative session ended April 8.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s