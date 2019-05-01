Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are at St. Frances Academy in downtown Baltimore after an unknown man entered the school building.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are at St. Frances Academy in downtown Baltimore after an unknown man entered the school building.
Baltimore police said he’s unarmed and officers have isolated the man. They believe he may be homeless.
No children are in danger at this time, however, the school is taking safety precautions.
Some worried parents are outside the school waiting for their children to be released.
The school is located at 501 E Chase Street.
At this time we don’t know how the man got inside the building and why he went inside.
Chopper 13 is on the way to the scene.
Stay with WJZ as we learn more about this developing story.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook