BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Vice President Mike Pence returned to Baltimore on Wednesday, this time to tour Immigration and Customs Enforcement Offices.

His afternoon began at a law enforcement lunch in downtown Baltimore. The visit comes on the day President Trump asked Congress for $4.5 billion in emergency border funding.

“Today, our administration is submitting a supplementary budget request because we know the challenges this agency is facing,” Pence said.

It’s his second visit to Baltimore in the past three months.

“We’re going to build that wall one way or another,” Pence said.

He toured Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Baltimore in February.

Baltimore City Police said the department still has a policy put into effect seven years ago not to inquire about a person’s immigration status or contact ICE for civil enforcement.

BPD is also finalizing a policy “to set forth the rules of the Baltimore Police Department to provide police services to all persons within the City of Baltimore regardless of their immigration status.” — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) May 1, 2019

It is a policy that’s caused some to label Baltimore as a “sanctuary city”.

“Baltimore is now number five in the country in terms of overdose deaths,” Pence said

Wednesday afternoon, Pence toured the Customs house downtown, where he spoke with ICE agents and promised the agency more funding.

“As evidence here, with the flow of narcotics and human trafficking and violent criminals, what is happening at our southern border is affected communities all across the United States of America,” Pence said.

The Vice President also honored the head of his Secret Service protective detail Hector Hernandez, who had been with the agency for nearly 30 years.