BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On this shift our day starts early. So it is about 6 A.M. when I begin to write this for you. About 3:15 A.M. while at home, I start to look at different weather sources just to see what might have changed, if any, during my overnight. And I, at that point, start to think about how I will present the scenario’s that determine our forecast to you.

I have on the air basically one minute thirty seconds, (1:30), to do this. How in the world do you describe an undulating front and waves of low pressure sliding by and chance of a sporty showers or thunderstorm in the forecast almost every day and discuss specifically why. Oh and add in the “weather watchers”, current conditions, and regional temps. It is simple. Today the easiest explanation is just go to the bottom line and avoid the science lesson. Just say “no solid calm days until early next week.” It hurts to deliver it as much as hear it.

Right now we are looking at more weekends than not, since April the first, with not so perfect weather. And this is sounding like last Spring and Summer, and that is,..hold on let me use an old school word…is a “bummer.” The season is not a wash out, and Summer still lay ahead. Keep the chin up while watching, dare I say keep on the “sunny side”, have no fear. Lots of weekends left, but for the past year the new hopeful Saturday and Sunday weather is Monday and Tuesday. And will be again this week. BUMMER.

MB