Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said an 8-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while attempting to get on their school bus.
The incident happened in the area of Shoreline Blvd. and Bayou Bend Blvd. in Laurel around 7 a.m. Thursday.
Officials said a dark colored SUV type vehicle hit the child and then kept driving away.
The child was taken to a local pediatric center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has any information should call police at 410-222-8610.