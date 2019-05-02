  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Police Department, child hit by car, Hit and Run, School Bus

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said an 8-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while attempting to get on their school bus.

The incident happened in the area of Shoreline Blvd. and Bayou Bend Blvd. in Laurel around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said a dark colored SUV type vehicle hit the child and then kept driving away.

The child was taken to a local pediatric center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has any information should call police at 410-222-8610.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s