



Before “Healthy Holly” and the controversy surrounding Catherine Pugh’s book deals, there was a decade of political climbing.

In 1999, Pugh was elected to the Baltimore City Council, and in 2005 she was elected to an open seat in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Pugh also won a seat in the State Senate in 2007 and rose to the Majority Leader.

While serving as Senator, Pugh joined a board that oversaw the University of Maryland’s Medical System, where the first “Healthy Holly” book deal was made.

The run for mayor traces back to the misdemeanor convictions and the resignation of Shiela Dixon in 2010.

“I want it behind me,” Dixon said in an interview. “You fall from grace of people, but you don’t fall from the grace of God.”

Stephanie Rawling’s Blake defeated Pugh in 2011, and in 2015 Pugh virtually tied with Dixon.

“It’s really interesting being in this position because I’ve never been attacked like that before,” Pugh said in an interview.

After defeating Dixon, she won the general election.

She fired one police commissioner and appointed Darryl De Sousa, who was sentenced to 10 months in prison for failure to pay taxes.

In her inauguration speech three years ago she stressed optimism.

“I believe everything that I’ve done to this moment has prepared me for this particular point in time,” she said.

Pugh has taken a leave of absence as mayor, citing concerns for her health after battling pneumonia. She is set to make an announcement on her future at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.