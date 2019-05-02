BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In recent years, from City Hall to City Police headquarters, Baltimore has had a string of indictments and convictions, evidence some people see public service as a ticket for personal gain.

By now we all know the scenes of criminal corruption played out in video captured by and of the Gun Trace Task Force. Evidence of an indicted pattern of violence and racketeering for personal gain can be seen in the Baltimore City Police Force.

But, there’s also been trouble at the top.

In 2004, then-police commissioner Edward Norris pled guilty to federal corruption and tax charges. He served six months in federal prison.

Just last December, then-police commissioner Daryl DeSousa was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to three counts of failing to file tax returns.

In 2017, Nathaniel Oaks, elected to represent Baltimore in Annapolis was sentenced to three and a half years after pleading guilty to corruption charges.

Back in January 2010, then-Mayor Sheila Dixon resigns as part of a plea deal after a years-long corruption investigation that revealed she’d embezzled gift cards meant for the poor.

“And I’m sad not because of the decision I made, but because I have a great staff,” Dixon said at the time of her resignation.

And nine years later, City Hall is rocked once again as one of Catherine Pugh’s close aides, Gary Brown Jr., was fired this week.

But, he had already been indicted and pled guilty to election law violations. He’s gone. And now, so is his boss.