



Reports say Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh will resign from office on Thursday.

The Afro-American Newspaper said Pugh told their publisher and CEO Frances “Toni” Draper on Wednesday about her plans.

The paper said Draper was at Pugh’s house Wednesday as part of a pop-up prayer vigil.

Pugh’s attorney Steve Silverman said on Wednesday that there would be a press conference at his office sometime Thursday afternoon to discuss Pugh’s future plans. He did not say whether the mayor would be resigning or not.

The news comes after weeks of local and state leaders called for her resignation after a scandal related to her ‘Healthy Holly’ children’s book series.

Mayor Pugh has been under fire over book deals with organizations doing business with the city that have netted her almost $800,000.

Pugh was on a leave of absence due to her health. She was diagnosed with pneumonia last month and spent several days in the hospital.

After holding a press conference on the day she was released from the hospital and plugging her ‘Healthy Holly’ baby gear, she’s stayed out of the spotlight.

Last week, the FBI and the IRS raided Pugh’s homes and offices. They also delivered a subpoena to her attorney’s office.

Gov. Larry Hogan again called for her resignation. Hogan already asked the state prosecutor to launch an investigation into her book deal with UMMS.

Throughout an eight-year-period, Pugh sold the Medical System $500,000 worth of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books. These books were in turn given to the Baltimore City school system, and are currently sitting in a district warehouse.

The controversy surrounding Pugh and her “Healthy Holly” book deal with the University of Maryland Medical System has continued since she went on a leave of absence.

WJZ has confirmed that Ariel Investments paid Pugh $3,600 for 400 “Healthy Holly” books to distribute at a 2013 conference in which she spoke.

In September of 2017, at a Black Corporate Directors Conference sponsored by Ariel, paid for Pugh to attend the California conference.

Five months later, Baltimore’s Board of Estimates approved a $40 million contract with Ariel.

The city Board of Ethics has started its investigation of Pugh’s business deals and whether they affected city business.

Officials are reviewing deals with at least three businesses: Carefirst, Kaiser Permanente and Ariel Investments

The nonprofit, Associated Black Charities, collected payments from Carefirst and Ariel among others and passed on about $80,000 to Pugh.

Kaiser, meanwhile, paid Pugh directly for her ‘Healthy Holly’ children’s books for three years.

Years later Pugh and the Board of Estimates approved city contracts for the companies.