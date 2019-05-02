BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is expected to resign Thursday afternoon, according to reports, but once she resigns what’s next for the mayor?
Adam Ruther, a white-collar defense attorney in Baltimore, said he doesn’t believe she lost anything by waiting this long to make the decision.
“We don’t know the real reasons she’s waited so long to make this decision,” Ruther said. “Obviously it’s a very big decision from which there is no coming back.”
“On a personal level I’m sure it was a very difficult decision for her,” he added, “and if we listen to her attorney Steve Silverman about how that process has gone, her health may have also factored into the ability to make that decision.”
Ruther said if the investigation about Pugh’s “Healthy Holly” book deals goes to court, Pugh could say she resigned as soon as she was well enough to make that decision for the best of Baltimore.
“Sometimes with public corruption cases — if that’s what this turns out to being — that’s a compelling argument to make to the judge, that I put my position ahead of my self-interest,” Ruther said.
So what charges could Pugh be facing?
Ruther said Pugh could be looking at tax charges — failure to file properly, failure to report the income, failure to pay the proper amount of taxes — and public corruption charges like public official bribery or honest services fraud.
The federal investigation into Pugh began before raids last week and before the “Healthy Holly” scandal was made public, but Ruther said the investigation could last several years. Authorities will have to collect evidence, go through the evidence, talk to witnesses and go through the grand jury process before a charging decision is made.
Ruther, who works for the firm Rosenberg Martin Greenberg, is a white-collar defense attorney in Baltimore. He is not Pugh’s attorney.
A press conference is expected at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Pugh’s attorney Steve Silverman announced.
Replace her with a random drunk. We’ll know up front what we are getting. Better yet bring Blake back. We haven’t had an idiot for a few years now and we can see how corruption really works.