BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Cherry Hill Hillside gang member was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for participating in a racketeering conspiracy.

Delonte Conley, 27, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise related to his activities as a member of the Hillside gang.

According to his plea agreement, Conley was a member and associate of the Hillside Enterprise, which he knew distributed powder and crack cocaine, heroin, oxycodone and marijuana.

Gang members used money from their narcotics sales to purchase firearms to further activities of the organization, including drug trafficking.

Between December 13, 2014 and November 12, 2015, Conley was captured on video preparing controlled substances for distribution.

Conley admitted that he distributed drugs as a member of the Hillside Enterprise, and on behalf of the gang.

Throughout Conley’s involvement in Hillside, he was aware that the gang distributed between one and three kilograms of heroin, and between five and 15 kilograms of cocaine, as well as crack cocaine.

Conley also admitted that he personally participated in an armed robbery where shots were fired, but no one was hit, as well as an assault on another Hillside member as punishment for improperly handling drug proceeds.

Eighteen other Hillside gang members have pleaded guilty to their participation in the racketeering conspiracy.

Of those 18, eight have been sentenced to between 10 and 30 years in federal prison.