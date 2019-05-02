Comments (2)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A heckler from a local radio station showed up at Catherine Pugh’s home Thursday morning with a loudspeaker to offer the Baltimore mayor a trade: a “wellness” basket for her resignation.
“We’re here to check on you,” Hannah Pearce said. ” We brought you a wellness basket.”
“We’ve got some chicken noodle soup, some Robitussin, we got some bagel bites for ya, some toilet paper, and a half bag of cough drops,” Pearce added. “They might be expired.”
” We are will to trade you the wellness basket for your resignation,” Pearce added, “Think about your health.”
Pearce is a radio producer at 98 Rock.
You have and always will be my favorite Baltimore rock station! Thanks! Sure was a great idea BUT she won’t take advantage of you generous offer she has other agenda’s in mind fer herself!
Thanks for trying…you are about the only ones with guts to step up!