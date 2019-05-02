  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:98 Rock, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Catherine Pugh, Hannah Pearce, Healthy Holly, heckler, Local TV, Mayor Catherine Pugh, Talker

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A heckler from a local radio station showed up at Catherine Pugh’s home Thursday morning with a loudspeaker to offer the Baltimore mayor a trade: a “wellness” basket for her resignation.

“We’re here to check on you,” Hannah Pearce said. ” We brought you a wellness basket.”

“We’ve got some chicken noodle soup, some Robitussin, we got some bagel bites for ya, some toilet paper, and a half bag of cough drops,” Pearce added. “They might be expired.”

” We are will to trade you the wellness basket for your resignation,” Pearce added, “Think about your health.”

Pearce is a radio producer at 98 Rock.

Comments (2)
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    May 2, 2019 at 10:21 am

    You have and always will be my favorite Baltimore rock station! Thanks! Sure was a great idea BUT she won’t take advantage of you generous offer she has other agenda’s in mind fer herself!

    Reply
  2. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    May 2, 2019 at 10:23 am

    Thanks for trying…you are about the only ones with guts to step up!

    Reply

