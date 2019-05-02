BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have charged a man in connection with the death of his girlfriend Wednesday in Frederick County.
Christopher Myers, 39, of Jefferson, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree assault after consultation with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.
He is being held at the Baltimore City Detention Center after he was arrested Wednesday on unrelated traffic and drug violations.
According to a preliminary investigation, relatives of the victim had reported her missing at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when she did not arrive at her relatives’ residence as expected.
Investigators said the victims’ vehicle was not at her residence on the 4500 block of Jefferson Pike when relatives went to check on her and eventually found her deceased inside the residence.
Myers, who shared a residence with the victim, was arrested by the Baltimore Police Department at approximately 6 p.m. after being stopped for a traffic violation in the area of Frederick Road in the city.
The victims’ body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. The case remains under investigation.