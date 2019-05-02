  • WJZ 13On Air

construction worker, Crime, Homicide, Shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney for a Washington, D.C., man charged in the fatal shooting of a construction worker says his client acted in self-defense.

The Washington Post reports prosecutors countered that argument in court Wednesday, saying 29-year-old Terrance Michael Barnes chased the victim for an entire block before shooting him in the chest.

Fifty-seven-year-old Barry Holmes, of Maryland, was killed last month while directing traffic around construction.

An arrest affidavit says witnesses told police Holmes was holding a pole with a stop sign on it and directed Barnes to not cross a street. They say Barnes became angry and began threatening Holmes, who waved the pole at him.

The judge says Barnes had tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids and ordered him held until his next hearing on May 13.

