GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute phencyclidine (PCP) and for being a felon in possession with a firearm.

Fatai Gafari, 28, of Temple Hills, Maryland, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

According to Gafari’s plea agreement, from July 2017 through December 2017, he and co-defendants Marquez Gary Freeman, Jordan Lee Phillips, Javon Antonio Reid, Terrell Andre Shields and Timmy Rae Shields conspired to distribute PCP.

On December 12, 2017, while executing a search warrant on Gafari’s residence federal agents recovered 207 ounces of PCP, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm.

Gafari admitted that he possessed the firearm to protect his PCP supply. Gafari had a previous felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the ATF and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation.

