PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY (WJZ) — Prince George’s County officials are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that left a 37-year-old man dead on Wednesday.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Kenilworth Ave. around 9:20 a.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian and a dump truck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver remained on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the dump truck had come off the ramp from southbound I-295 and was on the overpass preparing to go north on Kenilworth Ave.

The victim, Britt Ray, was in the roadway on the overpass attempting to cross the lanes of traffic when he was struck. He was not in a crosswalk.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

 

