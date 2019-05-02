BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Catherine Pugh is officially out as Baltimore’s mayor, after nearly two months of controversy.

Mayor Jack Young takes over the City effective immediately.

He said he was informed at 3:35 p.m. by City Solicitor Andre Davis of her resignation. He released a statement shortly after.

“For the past month, I have traveled the city and worked hard to keep government’s focus on providing essential services to our citizens. I have spent time in classrooms working with some of the brightest minds our public school system has to offer. I have unveiled a number of development projects that stand as symbols to the commitment that many people have to our city. I have convened several meetings of the Mayor’s cabinet, where I have stressed the importance of teamwork in delivering for the citizens that we’re privileged to serve. I pledge that my focus will not change. I have listened to the concerns of our citizens and I will continue to work diligently to address those concerns. Although I understand that this ordeal has caused real pain for many Baltimoreans, I promise that we will emerge from it more committed than ever to building a stronger Baltimore. Charm City is wonderful and is full of resilient people who are working hard every day to move our City forward. You all deserve recognition, and I will spend my time as mayor working alongside you. I’d like to also give special recognition and thanks to the thousands of public servants who’ve come to work each day under challenging and uncertain circumstances and put forth their best collective effort. To the people of Baltimore, thank you for your faith in me and I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and continuing to work on your behalf.”

Gov. Larry Hogan said the city can now move forward.

“This was the right decision, as it was clear the mayor could no longer lead effectively. The federal and state investigations must and will continue to uncover the facts. Baltimore City can now begin to move forward. The state pledges its full support to incoming Mayor Jack Young and to city leaders during this time of transition.”

Senate President Mike Miller Jr. said it is a sad day for Baltimore.

“Today is a sad day for Baltimore. I wish Mayor Young best wishes in his leadership of the City, and hope Baltimore can continue to move forward. ”

Maryland Democratic Party Chair Maya Rockeymoore Cummings said Pugh’s resignation offers Baltimore the opportunity to address its challenges with “courage and optimism,”

“Mayor Pugh’s resignation affords Baltimore the opportunity to address its challenges with courage and optimism. I applaud the responsive and diligent work of the Council, who have put forth a number of reform proposals aimed at preventing a similar leadership crisis in the future. In the coming months Baltimore residents and their elected officials will consider Charter Amendments and other proposals that will rethink the structure of City Government so that it can better serve the citizens of Baltimore. We must restore faith in the City’s leadership, and I think thorough consideration of these reforms is an excellent place to start,”

Baltimore City Councilmen reacted to the news as well.

Councilman Brandon Scott, 2nd District, released a statement quickly after the announcement.

“Today is a day of relief and accountability for Baltimore. Now the city can move forward with tackling the vast challenges facing Baltimore including improving our schools and reducing crime. I look forward to working with all of our local, state and federal leadership to get Baltimore back on track.”

Councilman Bill Henry, 4th-District, said the past seven weeks have been “extremely trying” for Baltimore City, saying the former Mayor Pugh’s health and legal problems have added “unnecessary complications to the work of local government,”

He called those complications a distraction and said he was glad she had made the decision to do what’s best for the people she took an oath to serve.

“Among our many strengths, Baltimore City is resilient. As we all move forward under Mayor Young’s leadership, I pray that we come together as neighbors and strive to put Baltimore City on a better path, working towards a brighter future,” Henry concluded.