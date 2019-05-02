Comments
RENO, Nev. (WJZ) — Miss Maryland Mariela Pepin made it into the top-10 in Thursday’s Miss USA Pageant, but fell short of making it to the next round.
Pepin was in the top-10 with Miss Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and the District of Columbia.
An all-female panel of judges selected them Thursday night from a field of 15 following the swimsuit competition at a hotel-casino in Reno, Nevada.
Many people across social media showed their support for Pepin Thursday night.
Pepin was crowned Miss Maryland in Oct. 2018 which earned her the right to compete in the Miss USA 2019 Peagant.