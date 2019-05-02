  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Yocelin Ayala was last seen in the unit block of Bricin Street Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Annapolis Police Department

Yocelin was described as Hispanic, 5′ 4″, and 90 lbs. She has long brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black and white checkered Vans shoes.

Authorities said Yocelin is believed to be missing voluntarily but due to her age, they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information should call 410-268-4141.

