PARKVILLE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Parkville area Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident was in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue, and area roads are closed, including Harford at Taylor.

Police confirmed a female officer was shot in the upper body and taken to Shock Trauma. The officer is currently in surgery.

She is assigned to the same police district as Officer Amy Caprio.

Saw officers walk out of Shock Trauma with what we believe are the Officers uniform and gun belt @wjz pic.twitter.com/FL1tsmH2Z0 — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) May 2, 2019

Baltimore County police officers responded to a home in Parkville for a 911 call about a suspect in the home with a gun. As they entered the home they had an encounter with the suspect. Shots were fired.

Police said the suspect has died.

“When 911 received that call, the person who called hung up the phone. 911 attempted to call back the person who was calling but was unable to get ahold of that person. It is unclear right now if that caller was the person who is deceased at the home now,” said Officer Jennifer Peach, Baltimore County Police spokesperson.

Police said there are no other people involved in this incident other than the officer who is in surgery.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski arrived at the hospital later Thursday afternoon, along with Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

“This is a call you never want to get,”

He said it’s important for police to know they have full support behind them.

Olszewski said he is praying for the officer’s full recovery and asking county residents to keep the officer and their family in their thoughts.

Our officers encounter dangerous situations & put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe. Today, a BaltCo police officer was shot in the line of duty. I am praying for a full recovery & ask residents to keep the officer & their family in our thoughts. — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) May 2, 2019

As the story of the shooting spread across the neighborhood, residents and workers watched police continue their investigation. One woman is hopeful the officer survives the violence.

“I feel horrible for the family. I just pray that the officer gets healed and keeping the officer in my prayers,” a neighbor said.

The circumstances around the shooting are still under investigation.

This story is developing.