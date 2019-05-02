WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Todd Young have introduced bipartisan legislation that would raise the profile of efforts to fight international corruption.
The Combating Global Corruption Act of 2019 would encourage greater transparency in U.S. foreign and security assistance and publicize anti-corruption efforts and results worldwide.
The Combating Global Corruption Act of 2019 also requires the State Department to author and publicly distribute a report, similar to its annual Trafficking in Persons Report, which summarizes the extent of corruption in countries worldwide and assigns tiered classifications based on certain minimum standards of governmental efforts to combat corruption.
U.S. Senators Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) joined Cardin and Young as cosponsors of the bill.
Senator Cardin (D-Md.) released a statement that said:
“Corruption is a fundamental obstacle to peace, prosperity, and human rights all around the world. Where there are high levels of corruption we find fragile states, authoritarian states, or states suffering from internal or external conflict – in places such as Afghanistan and Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Nigeria, and Sudan. Combatting corruption should be elevated and prioritized across American foreign policy efforts. I thank my colleagues for their bipartisan support.”
Senator Young (R-Ind.) also released a statement:
“Global corruption is often at the root of conflict, humanitarian suffering, and political crises. In places like Afghanistan, Yemen, and Venezuela, corruption has undermined the rule of law and stood in the way of humanitarian aid reaching those in need. I am proud of this bipartisan effort to combat corruption around the world by standing with the world’s most vulnerable and holding those in power responsible for their actions.”
