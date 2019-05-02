Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police will increase patrols starting Thursday for Cinco de Mayo weekend.
State police are urging celebrators to be safe and smart and avoid driving impaired. Patrols will also focus on aggressive and distracted driving.
Troopers will focus initiatives on areas known to have more DUI crashes or arrests and sobriety checkpoints.
Last year, troopers made 119 DUI arrests, 35 criminal arrests and 20 controlled dangerous substance arrests while also issuing 861 speeding citations, 88 seat belt citations and 2,257 citations for other violations between May 4-6.
State police offer these safety tips:
If you are attending a Cinco de Mayo gathering:
- Designate your sober driver in advance and give that person your car keys.
- If you’re planning on driving, avoid drinking.
- Consider using public transportation, call a taxi or use a ride-share service if you don’t have a sober driver.
- Don’t let a friend drive if you think they are impaired.
- If you see someone who you believe is driving impaired, call police.
- Always buckle up.
- Don’t text, use a cellphone that is not hands-free or drive distracted.
If you are hosting a Cinco de Mayo gathering:
- Remember, you can be held liable if someone you served alcohol to ends up in an impaired-driving crash.
- Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages
- Ensure sober drivers or alternative modes of transportation are set up in advance for guest who are planning to drink alcoholic beverages.
- Have contact information for local taxi companies readily available.
- Take away the keys from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.