KINGSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating a crash in Kingsville that left one woman dead and a man injured Wednesday evening.

A Chrysler 300 was driving northbound on Raphel Road around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Bradshaw Road, when it crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with a BGE pole, then a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The driver and a woman in the passenger seat both suffered life-threatening wounds and burn wounds during the crash.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified yet.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and is still in critical condition.

