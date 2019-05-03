Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Baltimore that left one person dead on Friday evening.
Police were called to the 4000 block of Pennington Ave. to investigate a reported shooting.
When police arrived, they found a 55-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
A medic was called to the scene and transported the victim to Shock Trauma. The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after he arrived.
Homicide detectives responded to the location and assumed control of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.