BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were shot early Friday morning in East Baltimore.
Police said they received a Shot Spotter alert around 2:30 a.m. They responded to the 2500 block of East Biddle Street where they found the victims. Two males and two females were suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Three suspects were taken into custody and handguns were recovered, according to authorities.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.
