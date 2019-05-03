Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Crime, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police Department, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were shot early Friday morning in East Baltimore.

Police said they received a Shot Spotter alert around 2:30 a.m. They responded to the 2500 block of East Biddle Street where they found the victims. Two males and two females were suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Three suspects were taken into custody and handguns were recovered, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    May 3, 2019 at 5:59 am

    Good job with the arrest. Now…keep them in jail. Do not let them out.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s