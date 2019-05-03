LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — On every first Friday of May, Marylanders honor their fallen heroes.
This year, more than 1,000 civilians, police officers and fire personnel gathered for the 34th annual Fallen Heroes Day at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Marylanders honored five first responders who died last year. Those first responders were:
- Baltimore County Police Officer 1st Class, Amy Caprio
- North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Captin, Patricia Osborne
- Special Agent of the U.S. Secret Service, Nole Remagen
- Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Lt., Nathan Flynn
- Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Fire Chief, Daniel Lister
Charles Schnieder, the father of Jason Schnieder, an officer who was killed in 2013, gave a memorial address during Fallen Heroes day.
“Who runs toward the gunfire, boards a helicopter in inclement weather and hopes and prays they can reach victims of an accident just in time to save a strangers life,” Charles Schnieder said. “Who does that? These heroes laid to rest here and elsewhere. They did that.”
Fallen Heroes Day is a day to remember the sacrifices made by first responders every day.