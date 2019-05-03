Comments
LANSDOWNE, Md, (WJZ) — The 78-year-old woman fatally shot in Lansdowne Thursday afternoon was an innocent bystander.
Isabel Villalobos V De Vasquez of Halethorpe was struck in the upper body at least once and pronounced dead on the scene.
78-Year-Old Woman Accidentally Shot And Killed At Lansdowne Shopping Center, Police Say
According to police, a suspect fired his gun at another man across the parking lot at SaveMart in the Lansdowne Shopping Center around 4:25 p.m.
Both men fled following the shooting.
Police continue to investigate the shooting and are actively looking for suspects.