LANSDOWNE, Md, (WJZ) — The 78-year-old woman fatally shot in Lansdowne Thursday afternoon was an innocent bystander.

Isabel Villalobos V De Vasquez of Halethorpe was struck in the upper body at least once and pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, a suspect fired his gun at another man across the parking lot at SaveMart in the Lansdowne Shopping Center around 4:25 p.m.

Both men fled following the shooting.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and are actively looking for suspects.

