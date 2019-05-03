LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have arrested three people in connection with an armed robbery and kidnapping Thursday in St. Mary’s County.
George Sewell, 50, of Lexington Park, Toinette Lathon, 55, of Waldorf and Quadre Simmons, 26, of Lexington Park were charged with first and second degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment and armed robbery.
Maryland State Police and deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 10 p.m. to a 911 call from a motel in the 21800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park for a report of an armed robbery in progress.
When police arrived, the victim was located inside a car parked at the motel. The suspects were also at the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects went to the victim’s motel room, knocked on the door, entered the room and displayed a baseball bat and demanded money.
The victim was forced into the suspects’ vehicle with plans to rob him.
Police arrived before the suspects could leave. They were arrested at the scene.
Sewell had an outstanding arrest warrant through the Division of Parole and Probation.
Simmons was also issued a civil citation for possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana. All three suspects were taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.