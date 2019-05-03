Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A man suffered critical injuries after being stabbed in Milford Mill on Friday night.
Witnesses say they heard the man arguing with another subject in the parking lot on Vargis Circle around 6:15 p.m.
A short time later, the man was found lying in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body.
He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone who may have overheard the argument or seen the man in the parking lot with another subject to contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.