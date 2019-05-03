UPPER MARLBORO, Md (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a man wanted for first degree assault.
Michael Dawodu was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant obtained by County Police Domestic Violence Division.
According to the warrant, Dawodu entered a home in 10800 block of Kingsmere Court in Upper Marlboro.
At the location, Dawodu is alleged to have strangled his estranged wife, pointed a handgun at her and left the scene.
Sheriff’s Deputies investigated several locations and queried multiple criminal databases in search of Dawodu.
They learned that he was homeless and had fled the area and was in Douglassville, Georgia.
Sheriff’s Deputies notified the Douglassville Georgia Sheriff’s Office.
Dawodu was arrested during a traffic stop by Georgia Deputies and transported to the Douglassville, Georgia County Jail where he will remain in custody until extradition back to Prince George’s County.
Dawodu is also charged with second degree assault.