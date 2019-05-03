BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Columbia, Md., man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for stealing the identities of hundreds of people to fraudulently obtain more than $2.2 million in tax refunds.

Toyosi Alatishe, 49, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for a conspiracy to commit credit/debit card fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with two separate schemes to obtain fraudulent tax refunds.

According to evidence, in the first scheme, Alatishe misused his position as a caretaker for residents of a group home for individuals suffering from severe mental and physical disabilities, by using their personal information to file fraudulent tax returns with the IRS and the State of Maryland.

Alatishe also obtained access to the personal identifying information of other mentally disabled Maryland victims, who lived at group homes run by a company where Alatishe’s ex-wife worked.

After filing the fraudulent tax returns through an online tax filing company, Alatishe had the tax refunds deposited into bank accounts he controlled, including an account opened using a fraudulent Nigerian passport in the name of Felix Victor Johnson.

The evidence proved that, in 2013, Alatishe also filed fraudulent tax returns using the names and social security numbers of eight other victim taxpayers from across the United States without their authority.

This resulted in Alatishe receiving fraudulently obtained tax refunds of more than $30,000 in March and April 2013, which the IRS direct deposited into the Felix Victor Johnson bank account.

The government also presented evidence proving that in 2015, the personal identifying information of more than 300 individuals from across the United States was used without their permission and knowledge to file false tax returns with the IRS in order to obtain refunds.

More than 300 of the First View debit cards were activated and loaded with IRS tax refund money from the fraudulently filed tax returns. The total value of the IRS funds loaded onto the cards was more than $2.2 million.

According to trial testimony, a federal search warrant was executed at Alatishe’s residence in June 2016. Law enforcement recovered electronic evidence, including evidence as to Alatishe’s involvement in both fraudulent tax refund schemes.

Agents also seized physical evidence, including numerous handwritten lists containing the personal identifying information of identity theft victims.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur praised the IRS-CI, DCIS, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Howard County Police Department for its work in the investigation.