KINGSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old woman was identified as the person killed in a crash Wednesday evening.

Samantha Jean Muehleisen of Edgewood was killed in the crash on Raphel Road around 7 p.m. She was the passenger.

A Chrysler 300 was driving northbound on Raphel Road around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Bradshaw Road, when it crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with a BGE pole, then a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The driver and a woman in the passenger seat both suffered life-threatening wounds and burn wounds during the crash.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and is still in critical condition.

 

 

