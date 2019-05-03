BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — An unidentified woman left a raccoon on the premises of Baltimore County Animal Services after the site had closed on Thursday.
The animal was later tested and found positive for rabies.
The Department of Health is seeking information leading to the identity of the woman and anyone who might have had contact with the animal.
Officials say that contact with a rabid animal may result in death.
Cameras outside of the facility show a Caucasian woman with shoulder-length brunette hair leaving the raccoon behind. The woman was driving a black pick up truck.
The Baltimore County Department of Health is asking this person or anyone who may have had direct exposure to the raccoon to seek immediate medical attention from your personal healthcare provider or a hospital emergency room.