CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina driver got a case of shell shock after a turtle flying through the air on a busy highway shattered his windshield.

John Gardner said the rear tire on a truck near him hit the turtle Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 501 near Conway and flung the reptile into his windshield.

He says he had no time to react to what was just a “big, black dot coming at me.”

WBTW-TV reported the impact was so severe that it killed the turtle and both drivers stopped.

The turtle ended up lodged in Gardner’s windshield and he has been told it will cost $2,000 to repair the glass and damaged windshield wipers.

Gardner says he was covered in glass shards but not hurt.

