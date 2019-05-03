Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly a dozen Clarksburg High School students will never forget their prom night because of one a generous stranger.
Eleven friends were at dinner at Ted’s Bulletin in Gaithersburg before Clarksburg’s prom.
The teens were sitting in their dresses and tuxes when their waiter had told them that a stranger had picked up their entire tab.
The group took a photo with the woman, but got so caught up in the moment that they never caught her name.
The group now hopes that the viral photo will help them reconnect with the woman.