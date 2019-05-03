Comments
DOVER, Del. (WJZ) — If you’re headed to the Firefly Music Festival this summer, you might come away with more than just a new playlist.
Tinder, a dating app, launched its “Festival Mode” Thursday ahead of the summer music festival season.
If you’re headed to Firefly or to eleven other music festivals this summer — including Bonnaroo, The Governors Ball, EDC and more — you can turn on your festival mode badge and match with festivalgoer on the app ahead of time.
Then when you’re at the festival you can meet up in real life.
You can also match on the spot with other festivalgoers.
Firefly will be held in Dover, Del from June 21-23.